Vicente Castrejon Villalba, 75, of Corning, died on Sept. 15 in Grass Valley of natural causes. Arrangements will be made by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.
Jack A. Crawford, 89, of Los Molinos, died on Sept. 8 in Red Bluff of natural causes. Arrangements will be made by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.
Philip Frank Depalma Jr., 59, of Los Molinos, died on Sept. 20 at his residence of natural causes. Arrangements will be made by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.
John Dwight Ellerm, 63, of Corning, died on Sept. 6 at his residence of natural causes. Arrangements will be made by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.
Mildred Verna Gagner, 90, of Corning, died Sept. 2 in Red Bluff of natural causes. Arrangements will be made by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.
William Julian Gomez Jr., 59, of Red Bluff, died on Sept. 15 in Red Bluff of natural causes. Arrangements will be made by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.
Eugene Boris Harkousha, 82, of Red Bluff, died on Sept. 5 in Red Bluff of natural causes. Arrangements will be made by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.
Robert L. Houston, 84, of Corning, died on Sept. 16 at his residence of natural causes. Arrangements will be made by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.
Jimmie McCormick, 95, of Red Bluff, died on Sept. 8 in Red Bluff of natural causes. Arrangements will be made by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.
Esterene Mead, 88, of Red Bluff, died on Sept. 11 in Red Bluff of natural causes. Arrangements will be made by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.
Frank Lee Oliveria, 51, of Gerber, died on Sept. 3 at his residence of natural causes. Arrangements will be made by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.
Beverly Jean Perry, 84, of Red Bluff, died on Sept. 9 in Redding of natural causes. Arrangements will be made by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.
Emilio Ramirez Mejia, 55, of Corning, died on Sept. 3 in Chico of natural causes. Arrangements will be made by Hall Brothers Corning Mortuary.