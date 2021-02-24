CalFire Defensible Space inspectors will begin visiting homes within the State Responsibility Area of Tehama and Glenn counties in coming weeks to educate the public on state regulations that require residents to provide and maintain a defensible space of 100 feet minimum around all structures.
Homeowners can substantially increase the chance of their home surviving a wildland fire by following fire-safe practices, report CalFire authorities.
Those practices include a defensible space of at least 30 feet from buildings, structures, decks, by following these practices:
- Remove all dead plants, grass and weeds (vegetation).
- Remove dead or dry leaves and pine needles from your yard, roof and rain gutters.
- Remove branches that hang over your roof and keep dead branches 10 feet away from your chimney.
- Trim trees regularly to keep branches a minimum of 10 feet from other trees.
- Relocate wood piles further than 30 away from residence.
- Remove or prune flammable plants and shrubs near windows.
- Remove vegetation and items that could catch fire from around and under decks.
- Create a separation between trees, shrubs and items that could catch fire, such as patio furniture, wood piles, and swing sets.
Beyond the first 30 feet of defensible space around a home and other buildings, the next 70 feet requirements include:
- Cut or mow annual grass down to a maximum height of 4 inches.
- Create horizontal space between shrubs and trees.
- Create vertical space between grass, shrubs and trees.
- Remove fallen leaves, needles, twigs, bark, cones, and small branches. They may be permitted to a depth of 3 inches.
Calfire defensible space inspectors will be available answer residents' questions on how to make homes fire safe through defensible space and home hardening.
CalFire warns fire season is fast approaching and unmanaged vegetation can create hazardous conditions for wildfire.
For more information on how to make a home and property fire safe visit ReadyForWildfire.org.