Empower Tehama will be hosting family friendly events at Corning High School and Red Bluff's Cone & Kimball Plaza on April 27 in recognition Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
Both event sites will feature music, denim decorating stations, contests and prizes from 4-6 p.m.
Empower Tehama, which provides prevention education and assistance for those affected by sexual assault, domestic abuse and more, invites all the community of Tehama County to show support for sexual assault survivors by attending one of the two events.
Those attending the event are encouraged to bring a pair of jeans to decorate or utilize denim squares provided by Empower Tehama.
The Denim Day Campaign is the largest running sexual violence prevention and education campaign in the United States and stems from an Italian Supreme Court case that sparked international outrage when a judge overturned a lower court's conviction of a rapist because the victim wore jeans.
The judge ruled because the victim was wearing tight jeans, she must have helped her attacker remove them, thus implying consent.
Empower Tehama says Denim Day is an opportunity to stand in solidarity with survivors and proclaim there is no excuse and never an invitation to sexual violence.
The mission statement of Empower Tehama is to promote safe, healthy relationships and social change in Tehama County.