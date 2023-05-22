The spilling of 300-400 gallons of diesel fuel to the ground at the railroad yard directly adjacent to Nutrien Agricultural Solutions in Hamilton City on Thursday, May 11 was cleaned up by Broadbent and Associates, an environmental consulting business out of Chico, reported Glenn County authorities.
It appears the spill took place around 11 p.m. at First Street and Road Y when fuel was being transferred from a train car to a tanker, according to Glenn County Environmental Health Department.
The California Office of Emergency Services reported to Glenn County Environmental Health that the spill was contained with no waterways impacted. The state Certified Unified Program Agency, Department of Toxic Substances Control, Regional Water Quality Control Board, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service were notified.
Glenn County Board of Supervisors were presented with a “Proposition 65 Notification” of the incident through a letter from the Glenn County Planning and Community Development Services and Environmental Health Department on May 16.