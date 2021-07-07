The California Department of Public Health and California Department of Technology have created a new Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Record (DCVR) for Californians, available at myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov. The tool is a convenient option for Californians who received a COVID-19 vaccination to access their record from the state's immunization registry systems.
The Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Record portal draws COVID-19 records from California’s immunization systems. Enter name, date of birth, and an email or mobile phone number associated with the vaccination record, then create a four-digit PIN.
If the information submitted matches the official record, the recipient will receive a text or email with a link to a digital COVID-19 vaccine record. Enter the PIN created to view the record and view the COVID-19 vaccination information including name, date of birth, vaccination date(s), and vaccine manufacturer. The viewer will also receive a scannable QR code confirming the vaccine record is authentic. Please note, the QR codes can only be properly scanned by a compatible device or app.
If the information submitted does not return a link, re-enter the information making sure to use an email or phone associated with the vaccine record, and double check that name and date of birth are correct. If still unable to access the record, the applicant may need to correct or update the immunization record.
Request a review and update of the record by submitting the Troubleshooting Form. The applicant will be notified of the state's findings and remediation actions within 2-3 weeks. Once the process is completed and the record updated, it is accessible through the DCVR Portal.
The same process applies for those who receive an inaccurate or incomplete record.
For questions or assistance with accessing the Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Record, follow the troubleshooting tips at cdph.ca.gov/covidvaccinerecord or contact COVID-19 Hotline, M-F 8 a.m.-8 pm., Sa-Su 8 am.-5 pm., at 1-833-422-4255, to speak to a representative. After calling and selecting language and survey preferences, dial 1 for COVID-19 Vaccination Scheduling, Immunization Records, and other COVID-19 Vaccine Information, and then 2 for Immunization Records.