Through the Community Grants Program, Dignity Health North State hospitals, Mercy Medical Center Redding, St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Red Bluff and Mercy Medical Center Mt. Shasta were each able to present several non-profit organizations with grants in recognition of efforts to “leverage the power of collaboration in their communities to offer comprehensive assistance to those in need.”
In partnership with other non-profit organizations working through the Community Grants Program, the following Dignity Health North State hospitals presented the following grants:
Mercy Medical Center Redding granted $250,000 to five non-profit organizations that support Mercy’s vision and values: Children’s Legacy Center, Empire Recovery Center, FaithWorks Community Coalition, The Northern California Center for Family Awareness – Kids’ Turn, and Pathways to Hope for Children.
St. Elizabeth Community Hospital granted $70,500 to two non-profit organizations: Family Counseling Center received funds to increase accessibility to professional counseling for Latino individuals with a
Spanish speaking therapist; and the Poor and the Homeless Tehama County (PATH) received funds for their transitional care program.
Mercy Medical Center Mt. Shasta granted $30,000 to two non-profit organizations: Great Northern Services and Siskiyou Community Resource Collaborative.
Mercy Medical Center Redding, St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Red Bluff, and Mercy Medical Center Mt. Shasta are Dignity Health North State hospitals sponsored by the Sisters of Mercy of Auburn. Visit www.mercy.org to learn more.