Dispatch log highlights from Corning Police Department and Tehama County Sheriff's Department:
March 2
6:48 a.m. - report of construction site at Rolling Hills Casino being broken into and numerous tools stolen. Security confirmed camera surveillance of the area.
8:34 a.m. - shop owner of Flying A Performance on Sixth Street in Corning reports a vehicle was broken into during the night.
8:57 a.m. - Tehama County coroner requested for death investigation at Red Bluff Diversion Dam on Sale Lane in Red Bluff.
9:51 a.m. - woman reportedly caught stealing from Sav-Mor store in Corning. Became confrontational when told to leave.
10:35 a.m. - administration at Maywood Middle School in Corning reports crosswalk sign stolen. Video of suspect vehicle in the office.
12:08 p.m. - report of stolen mailbox from address on Houghton Avenue in Corning.
2:08 p.m. - report of back license plate stolen vehicle being worked on at Mike's Service Auto Repair in Corning.
2:24 p.m. - report of vandalism to mailbox on Gardiner Ferry Road.
4:59 p.m. - non-injury vehicle collision at La Plaza Mexican Store on Solano Street. A truck hit an employees parked vehicle and drove away. Customer provided pictures.
7:37 p.m. - report of 4-year-old who consumed antifreeze and while at Mercy Medical Center subjects left with the juvenile possibly en route to location in Tehama County.
7:45 p.m. - sheriff's deputies asked to assist Red Bluff police with subject who foot-bailed at Creekside Apartments on Jackson Street in Red Bluff.
March 3
10:41 a.m. - report of fire in orchard at Donovan Avenue and Highway 99W in Corning. Male subject last seen walking east bound on Fig Lane past Maywood Apartments. Arrested and booked into Tehama County Jail was Devon Zachary Brophy, 20, of Corning on suspicion of unlawfully starting a structure/forest fire.
2:25 p.m. - report of jewelry and firearm stolen from residence on Rowles Road in Vina. Value of loss estimated at $7,500.
March 4
12:23 a.m. - report of an unresponsive person located under a sheet on the side of the road at Friendly Acres Mobile Home Park on Highway 99W.
3:05 a.m. - report of vehicle rammed into another vehicle and firearm shot at reporting party on Coyote Point at Hillcrest Drive in Rancho Tehama.
9:08 a.m. - report of customer's vehicle broken into a stereo stolen at Flying A Performance on Sixth Street in Corning.
4:54 p.m. - report of non-injury vehicle accident on Third Street at Colusa Street in Corning.
6:11 p.m. - report of hit and run vehicle collision on Solano Street at Edith Avenue in Corning. Reporting party said a red pickup hit her vehicle and took off.
March 5
6:10 a.m. - sheriff's deputies responding to request for assistant on East Avenue in Red Bluff due to structure fire.
9:47 a.m. - report of male subject lying in the alleyway near McKinley Avenue in Corning. Subject released to ambulance care.
10:41 a.m. - officer reports male subject attempting to evade. Cited and released Terry Lee Grayson, 51, for health and safety violations.
4:47 p.m. - man reports losing his brown Ariat wallet at Love's Truck Stop on South Avenue in Corning.
5:06 p.m. - non-injury vehicle accident at Jack In The Box on Highway 99W in Corning involving brown Kia and silver Honda.
6:37 p.m. - reported of non-injury big-rig collision behind the tire shop at Love's Truck Stop on South Avenue in Corning.
March 6
11:18 a.m. - report of five dogs in the area of Hall Road in Corning who had a horse down and are chasing a female on a bicycle. Chased female will be contacting county to file charges against the owner of the dogs.
11:18 a.m. - report of break-in and items stolen from pump-house on Alpine Drive in Rancho Tehama.
10:43 p.m. - a male subject walked into the Baker Fire Station in Cottonwood with a head injury reporting he was involved in a domestic dispute.
March 7
1:28 a.m. - report of motorhome on fire at Love's Truck Stop on South Avenue in Corning.
2:36 a.m. - traffic collision on S. Main Street at Interstate 5 in Red Bluff, vehicle into a wall.
10 a.m. - death investigation on Kirkwood Road in Corning.
12:26 p.m. - report of an abandoned red Ford Mustang in orchard on Simpson Road. License plate number comes back to a Chevrolet.
5:07 p.m. - report of shots fired from black four-door vehicle at residences on Humboldt Road at Rancho Tehama Road in Rancho Tehama. Possibly three subject in the vehicle.
7:16 p.m. - report of a blue Huffy bicycle and hand tools stolen off property on Solano Street in Corning.
11:52 p.m. - report of a juvenile injured by a BB gun on Barham Road in Corning. Juvenile currently at Mercy Medical Center in Redding.