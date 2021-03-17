March 8
8:32 a.m. - report of a man at the St. Elizabeth Community Hospital emergency room who was the victim of an attack with a deadly weapon on McCoy Road.
12:54 p.m. - request deputy for death investigation on Reeds Creek Road in Red Bluff.
March 9
8:50 a.m. - Travel Centers of America on Highway 99W in Corning reports a woman slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle in the parking lot, door slightly ajar. Corning police arrested Tammy Lynn Sawyer, 51, of San Bernardino for felony out of county warrant for addict in possession of weapons/explosive with $50,000 bail.
10:59 a.m. - requesting sheriff's deputy for death investigation on Columbia Avenue in Corning.
March 10
12:48 a.m. - vehicle accident on railroad tracks on Orangewood at Grange Road in Corning. Driver fled on foot from accident.
1:22 a.m. - vehicle accident on Interstate 5 near Corning rest area. Subject trapped in vehicle.
8:06 a.m. - Lone Star Enterprises on Highway 99E reports several vehicle stolen during the night, one from inside the business and one outside. Business has video of the suspects.
2:02 p.m. - subject on Kaer Avenue downed tree into power lines. Deputy requested.
March 11
12 a.m. - requesting coroner's unit for death on Wilson Street in Los Molinos.
6:24 a.m. - request sheriff's deputy for death investigation on Barham Avenue in Corning.
1:36 p.m. - report of man being bit on the let by a stray St. Bernard dog on Bowman Road in Cottonwood.
March 12
7:17 a.m. - Corning police requested to assist CHP looking for black motorcycle going at speeds in excess of 90 mph on Interstate 5 near Corning.
7:49 a.m. - five dogs were removed from an unoccupied vehicle parked at the former-Linnet's Tire Service on Highway 99W in Corning. Dogs later released to owner.
8:01 a.m. - two teenage girls walking near post office on Yolo Street in Corning report being approached by a Middle Eastern man in a tan four-door SUV who questioned them and followed them in his vehicle.
8:13 p.m. - report of backpack containing cash and possibly a handgun located in front of a residence on Ventura Avenue in Gerber. Party who located the item wanting to turn it into the sheriff's office.
12:11 p.m. - woman reported loosing her cell phone in the playground at Northside Park in Corning. Android with daisy colored case.
5:36 p.m. - Lester Eugene Harris, 60, of Burien, Wash., was arrested by the Corning Police Department at Jack in the Box on Highway 99W for trespassing and causing a disturbance with customers and employees. Harris was booked into the Tehama County Jail.
10:03 p.m. - a person reported his vehicle, which was stolen from Rolling Hills Casino parking lot, is possible now parked in the Sav-Mor parking lot on Solano Street in Corning.
March 13
11:44 a.m. - person on Rainbow Canyon Drive in Cottonwood reports being attacked by three pitbulls. Will recontact to make report.
3:19 p.m. - single vehicle accident at the northbound Interstate 5 off-ramp at Gyle Road. Driver fled on foot. Sheriff's deputies asked to assist CHP.
7:39 p.m. - sheriff's deputies assist Corning police with fleeing suspect at the 7 Inn on Highway 99W in Corning.
March 14
3:13 a.m. - a traffic stop was made on a vehicle at Rawson Road and South Avenue in Corning. Arrested was Emanuel Armando Cervantes, 33, of Corning on suspicion of resisting arrest and drug-related charges.
3:57 a.m. - Elder Creek Circle resident in Rancho Tehama reports coming home and finding the front door kicked in. Requests a deputy check residence.