April 13
8:32 a.m. - coroner requested by reportable death on Sixth Avenue in Corning.
1:51 p.m. - request for coroner for reportable death on Walton Avenue in Red Bluff.
5:22 p.m. - report of male subject laying down on the side of Jellys Ferry Road and not moving. Right off roadway.
6:49 p.m. - report of subject coming into Samson Avenue residence in Gerber and grabbing resident, dog scared person off.
8:28 p.m. - attempted traffic stop by sheriff's deputy on Highway 99W at Sunbright Avenue. Vehicle failed to yield, deputy in pursuit.
April 14
12:26 a.m. - report of male subject striking two security guards at Rolling Hills Casino. Arrest made.
5:12 a.m. - reporting party on San Benito Avenue in Gerber states a subject took money from them using a gun. They are following the subject vehicle – a Dodge Ram 4x4 headed towards Red Bluff.
6:35 a.m. - reporting party on Ventura Avenue in Gerber states a male subject in a ski mask approached roommate with a firearm and demanded he contents of his pockets.
7:04 a.m. - reported robbery at Coast Freight on South Avenue in Corning. Two males, one with pistol. Hispanic wearing a hoodie. Older white Toyota sedan or Honda.
9:50 a.m. - reported robbery on Ventura Avenue in Gerber.
10:27 a.m. - subject at Corning Police Department reporting a robbery occurred April 13 at Woodson Bridge Estates on Gardiner Ferry Road.
2:21 p.m. - report of stolen firearms from property on Joes Archway in Cottonwood.
9:24 p.m. - report of possible burglary occurring on Barham Avenue in Corning.
10:36 p.m. - report of woman attempting to break into Kupers Automotive Repair on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff.
April 15
7:07 a.m. - woman on Apache Trail in Rancho Tehama reported her ex-husband pointed a rifle at her and stole her purse.
7:57 a.m. - report of theft of keys from a vehicle at Rolling Hills Casino.
2:26 a.m. - death investigation on Sherwood Boulevard in Los Molinos.
4:09 p.m. - employees at Dollar General in Corning report two males stole two cases of beer.
4:23 p.m. - request for coroner on Walbridge Street in Red Bluff.
5:41 p.m. - requesting assistance for missing person on Sacramento River.
7:37 p.m. - report of recovering an opened safe from roadway on Mayfield Way containing personal documents. Reporting party looking to turn over safe and contents to sheriff's office.
April 16
7:26 a.m. - request for extra patrol by sheriff's department for Pacific Farms on San Benito Avenue in Gerber due to theft of solar panels two nights in a row.
1:32 p.m. - reported theft of keys from vehicle parked at Airport Mini Storage on Marguerite Avenue in Corning.
5:10 p.m. - report of man hitting a woman on Highway 99W at Gyle Road. Male left in a white sedan, woman got into a brown station wagon and both left.
7:41 p.m. - resident on Toomes Avenue in Corning requesting deputy contact due to transients setting up camp near his property.
7:51 p.m. - Red Bluff police out with subject who states he was hit on the head with a baseball bat near the gas station with the dinosaur. Subject transported to St. Elizabeth Community Hospital, request deputy meet them there.
April 17
12:19 a.m. - Glock 10 round magazine with 10 rounds 9 mm located in grandstands at Tehama District Fairgrounds.
1:12 a.m. - reported theft of items from vehicle parked at Rolling Hills Casino. Reported missing is paperwork, personal belongings and three 10 round magazines of 9mm ammunition.
3:34 a.m. - sheriff's office assist at structure fire on Gamay Court in Red Bluff.
3:57 p.m. - reported theft of numerous items from recreation vehicle at Woodson Bridge RV Park.
4:39 p.m. - request for coroner for death investigation on Grove Circle in Red Bluff.
11:39 p.m. - report of vegetation fire on Loleta Avenue in Corning following hearing gunshot in the area.
April 18
4:55 p.m. - report of boat with four people aboard stranded near Irvine Finch river access.
6:41 p.m. - woman on McClure Avenue in Gerber reports she is being chased and threatened by a person with a shovel. She believes her finger is broken and person chasing her is now throwing rocks and breaking her windows.