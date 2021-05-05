April 28
1:33 a.m. - noise complaint of loud music coming from area of Toomes Avenue and North Street in Corning.
3:55 a.m. - Deputies assist with traffic control for vehicle that struck a pole on Golden State Highway 99E at Third Avenue in Los Molinos.
6:31 a.m. - report of 2012 E150 van stolen during the night from Holiday Inn Express on Sunrise Avenue in Corning. Vehicle recovered.
7 a.m. - request for Animal Control officre regarding dogs killing livestock on Columbia Avenue in Corning.
9:22 a.m. - Corning police officer arrested Clifford Dale Cleland, 34, of Corning on Colusa Street for trespssing.
10:48 a.m. - request sheriff's deputy for a student at Gerber Elementary School who came to school with a knife and vape pen.
11:16 a.m. - Little Caesar's Pizza on Highway 99W in Corning reports someone broke the lock on the business back door, entered building and stole money and other items.
1:07 p.m. - deputy out with a man laying on the railroad tracks on Highway 99W at Riverside Avenue.
3:07 p.m. - reported theft of girl's Chromebook and charger belonging to West Street School. Items were in black backpack in unlocked vehicle in front of residence on Fourth Avenue in Corning.
11:03 p.m. - employee at Safeway store in Corning reports a person with blood on them laying near the entrance of the store and she could not get him to respond. Person extremely intoxicated and transported by ambulance to St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Red Bluff.
April 29
6:21 a.m. - deputies requested to assist CHP with man fleeing on foot on Antelope Boulevard at Interstate 5 overpass in Red Bluff.
9:48 a.m. - deputies requested to assist Red Buff police with vehicle pursuit on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff.
9:57 a.m. - Corning police assist with pursuit of gray Toyota Corolla at Gyle Road and Interstate 5.
11:19 a.m. - reported disturbance on Stagecoach Road in Rancho Tehama, male subject with no shirt had a male pinned down swinging a tire iron at him.
1:08 p.m. - 911 call from man requesting medical for his 79-year-old wife due to her blood oxygen level being very low.
4:30 p.m. - report of client from NVS left on foot, hopped fence over to private property and staff can't access the property to get him.
5 p.m. - resident on Reno Avenue in Gerber reports coming home and finding his house ransacked.
6:35 p.m. - report of two vehicles racing in the area of Butte and Colusa streets – small silver sedan and silver Camaro.
8:45 p.m. - deputies assist in checking the area of Third Street in Red Bluff for while male adult wearing a white shirt prowling and looking through windows.
10:30 p.m. - James Ivan Freeman, 29, of Corning in front of Safeway store in Corning by Corning police officer for disorderly conduct.
April 30
12:43 p.m. - Hope Sherri Watson, 43, of Red Bluff arrested by Corning police for reportedly stealing items from Rite Aid on Edith Avenue.
5:53 p.m. - report of missing firearm from residence in Flournoy. Reporting party concerned his ex may have taken the firearm.
10:12 p.m. - request deputies respond code three for victim of violence who walked into CalFire Los Molinos Station on Sherwood Boulevard.
May 1
10:24 a.m. - deputy requested to respond to St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Red Bluff for patient in the emergency room being treated for a dog bite that occurred on Shelly Way in Red Bluff.
10:44 a.m. - report of theft of tractor and loader from property in Platina area.
3:02 p.m. - woman on Thomes Avenue in Gerber reports being threatened by her neighbor over her dog killing livestock.
May 2
1 a.m. - deputies requested to assist Red Bluff police with evacuations due to vegetation fire at Interstate 5 and Antelope Boulevard.
4:09 a.m. - at Travel Centers of American on Highway 99W in Corning, report of counterfeit $20 bill, vehicle parked at pump 4.
12:13 p.m. - on Ash Lane in Red Bluff, reporting party says a male subject with a bat is confronting the subject across the street. Reporting party states the homeowner pointed a pistol at him.
1:05 p.m. - report of RV dumped on Inghram Road at Christian Road in Orland, and the RV is blocking one lane of the road.
2:03 p.m. - deputy requested to close road at Wiltsey Road and Philbrook Avenue due to power lines being down.
4:35 p.m. - report of locked vehicle being broken into while parked at Rio Vista Trail Head on South Avenue. ATM card used at Loves Truck Stop.
5:12 p.m. - report of stimulus money being stolen from mailbox on Malton Switch Road in Orland. Reporting party has times and dates money was used in Tehama County.
10:52 p.m. - report of noise complaint for loud music in the area of Orangewood Road and Olive Road in Richfield.