The Distrct 1 California High School Rodeo at the Tehama District Fairgrounds on, March 25-27 resulted in several local winners. The results are as follows:
Steer Wrestling – first, Tanner Kerr, Red Bluff; second, Jasper Frost, Browns Valley.
Tie Down Roping – first, Tanner Kerr, Red Bluff; seocnd, Colton Suther, Palo Cedro; third, Jacek Frost, Brown Valley.
Saddle Bronc Ridging – first, Jasper Frost, Browns Valley.
Bareback Riding – first, Jacek Frost, Browns Valley.
Bull Riding – no scores
Team Roping – first, Jasper and Jacek Frost, Browns Valley; second, Logan Darst, Red Bluff and Paden Prior, Hydesville; third, Kamish Wagner, Red Bluff and Blake Myers, Fall River Mills; fourth, Cody Cash, Montague and Trace Conard, Cornig.
Boys Cutting – first, Tanner Kerr, Red Bluff; second, Colton Suther, Palo Cedro; third, Jesse Dancer, Alturas; fourth, Hank Bunting, Red Bluff.
Girls Cutting – first, Rainy Minton, Witter Springs; second, Haley Templeton, Red Bluff; third, Maia Mayer, Los Molinos; fourth, Claire Boles, Orland.
Barrel Racing – first, Faith Field, Hidden Valley Lake; second, Mackenzie Maas; third, Rainy Minton, Witter Springs.
Pole Bending – first, Elthia Gomes, Etna; second, Haley Templeton, Red Bluff; third, Kati Hallmark; fourth, Jacey Pray, Red Bluff.
Breakaway Roping – first, Jessie Wilson, Orland; second, Ashley Adams, Bieber; third, Abigail Armstrong; fourth, Rainy Minton, Witter Springs.
Goat Tying – first, Claire Boles, Orland; second, Kylyn Watkins, Ukaih; third, Kaley Schorovsky, Los Molinos.