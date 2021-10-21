The District 1 California High School Rodeo on Oct. 9-10 took place at the Tehama District Fairground with the
following results:
- Tie Down Roping - 11 entered - 1st Colton Suther, Palo Cedro 27.46; 2nd Jasper Frost, Browns Valley 28.89; Blake Myers, Fall River Mills 30.06 – Tanner Kerr, Red Bluff; 6th Tucker Kampmann, Orland 8th, and Carson Pray, Red Bluff 9th
.- Steer Wrestling – 3 entered - 1st James Johnson, Etna, 31.55 on two; 2nd Cody Cash, Montague, 15.69 on one; 3rd Jasper Frost, Browns Valley, 16.21 on one.
- Bareback Riding – 1 entered – Jacek Frost, Browns Valley, 145.
- Bull Riding – 3 entered – Wyatt Lacey Merrill, Ore., 63 on one.
- Saddle Bronc Riding – 1 entered – Jasper Frost, Browns Valley, 68 on one.
- Team Roping - 17 teams entered - 1st Hank Bunting, Red Bluff & Colton Suther, Palo Cedro, 13.96; 2nd Jasper Frost, Browns Valley & Jacek Frost, Browns Valley 15.16; 3rd Alexis Molina, Gerber & Tucker Kampmann, Orland, 21.68.
- Boys Cutting – 4 entered - 1st Colton Suther, Palo Cedro; 2nd Jesse Dancer, Alturas; 3rd Tanner Kerr, Red Bluff; 4th Hank Bunting, Red Bluff.
- Girls Cutting – 6 entered – 1st Rainy Minton, Witter Springs, 2nd Baylee Ladner; 3rd Haley Templeton, Red Bluff; 4th Maia Mayer, Los Molinos.
- Breakaway Roping – 29 entered - 1st Kylyn Watkins, Ukiah; 2nd Faith Field, Hidden Valley Lake; 3rd Aidyn Hoy, Anderson; 4th Alexis Molina, Gerber.
- Goat Tying – 31 entered - 1st Kylyn Watkins, Ukiah; 2nd Kamish Wagner, Red Bluff; 3rd Claire Boles, Orland, 4th Rainy Minton, Witter Springs.
- Barrel Racing – 52 entered - 1st Rainy Minton, Witter Springs; 2nd Caylie Gardner, Elk Creek; 3rd Audrey Antonowich, Durham; 4th Mariella Passalacqua, Healdsburg.