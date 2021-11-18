The season’s fifth Jr High District 1 California High School Rodeo took place at the Tehama District Fairgrounds on Nov. 13.
The results are as follows:
JR SADDLE BRONC STEER RIDING - 1st and 2nd tied Casey Armstrong, Chiloquin, Ore., and Bodie Kingdon, Greenville, 59; 3rd Levi Andrews, Orland, 56; 4th George Boles, Orland 54.
JR BULL RIDING - 1st Giovanni Kent, Red Bluff, 56
JR BAREBACK STEER RIDING - 1st George Boles, Orland, 60; 2nd Ilan Davis, Orland, 59; 3rd Colton Reed, McArthur, 55
JR TIE DOWN ROPING – 1st Ilan Davis, Orland, 15.76; 2nd Hayden Boles, Orland, 18.67
JR CHUTE DOGGING - 1st Ilan Davis, Orland, 3.37; 2nd Hayden Boles, Orland, 4.84; Blake Earley, Oroville, 13.34
JR BOYS BREAKAWAY ROPING - 1st Rhett Milne, Orland, 5.54, George Boles, Orland, 6. 61; 3rd Max Cohn, Tehama, 15.55
JR BOYS GOAT TYING - 1st Hayden Boles, Orland, 9.74; 2nd Levi Andrews, Orland, 11.64; 3rd George Boles, Orland, 13.10
JR TEAM ROPING - 1st Max Cohn, Tehama, and Hayden Boles, Orland, 10.17; 2nd Addison Jones, Red Bluff and Levi Andrews, Orland, 14.55; 3rd Canyon Darger, Ukiah and Jayda Staley, Cottonwood, 18.80
JR RIBBON ROPING - 1st Canyon Darger, Ukiah and Colton Reed, McArthur, 15.43; 2nd Ilan Davis, Orland and Avery Davis, Orland, 16.88; 3rd George Boles, Orland and Jordyn Staley, Cottonwood, 18.31
JR GIRLS GOAT TYING - 1st Kamry Stratton, Lakeview, 7.76; 2nd Canyon Darger, Ukiah, 10.14; 3rd Avery Davis, Orland, 11.00
JR GIRLS BREAKAWAY ROPING - 1st Francie Heffeman, Fort Jones, 4.84; 2nd Maisie Heffeman, Fort Jones, 6.16; 3rd Camryn Schweninger, Los Molinos, 7.36
JR BARREL RACING - 1st Jordyn Staley, Cottonwood, 14.669; 2nd Danika Davis, Chico, 14.751; 3rd Jayda Staley, Cottonwood, 14.822
JR POLE BENDING - 1st Jayda Staley, Cottonwood, 21.240; 2nd Brooklyn Mueller, Red Bluff, 21.650; 3rd Mae Musachia, Milford, 21.983