The District 1 California High School Rodeo Association’s seventh rodeo of the season took place April 28-29 in Etna where cowboys and cowgirls ages 14-18 competed in traditional high school rodeo events.
State CHSRA Finals will be in Bishop on June 10-17.
Following is the results of that rodeo:
TIE DOWN ROPING - 1st Colton Suther, Palo Cedro; 2nd Tanner Kerr, Red Bluff; 3rd Jasper Frost, Browns Valley; 4/5th Trace Conard, Corning and Carson Pray, Red Bluff; 6th Wyatt Stokes, Orland.
STEER WRESTLING - 1st Tanner Kerr, Red Bluff; 2nd Jasper Frost, Browns Valley; 3rd Ilan Davis, Orland; 4th Quentin Personeni, Oroville; 5th Karl Johnson, Etna.
BAREBACK RIDING - 1st Quentin Personeni, Oroville.
SADDLE BRONC RIDING - 1st Cody Cash, Montague; 2nd Jasper Frost, Browns Valley.
BULL RIDING – no scores
TEAM ROPING - 1st Canyon Darger, Ukiah and Jayda Staley, Cottonwood; 2nd Carson Pray, Red Bluff and Bryce Bidwell, Alturus; 3rd Sydney Oilar, Millville and Cutter Nash, Standish; 4/5th James Johnson, Etna and Sienna Radelfinger, Ferndale – Rainy Minton, Witter Springs and Kylyn Watkins, Ukiah; 6/7th Elthia Gomes, Etna and Quentin Personeni, Oroville – Devin Kerr, Red Bluff and Tanner Kerr, Red Bluff.
BARREL RACING - 1st Francie Heffernan, Fort Jones; 2nd Mariella Passalacqua, Healdsburg; 3rd Alexis Molina, Gerber; 4th Makenna Baker, Chico; 5th Jessie Wilson, Los Molinos.
BREAKAWAY ROPING - 1st Canyon Darger, Ukiah; 2nd Elthia Gomes, Etna; 3rd Jayda Staley, Cottonwood; 4th Rainy Minton; 5th Kylyn Watkins, Ukiah; 6th Devin Kerr, Red Bluff.
GOAT TYING - 1st Claire Boles, Orland; 2nd Mackenzie Hughes, Cedarville; 3rd Baylee Hughes, Cedarville; 4th Aidyn Hoy, Anderson; 5th Canyon Darger, Ukiah.
POLE BENDING - 1st Elthia Gomes, Etna; 2nd Makenna Baker, Chico; 3rd Devin Kerr, Red Bluff; 4th Alexander Hundley, Lakeport; 5th Alexis Molina, Gerber.