The season's third District 1 Junior High California High School Rodeo took place at the Tehama District Fairgrounds on Oct. 9. The rodeo results are as follows for first through third place:
BULL RIDING: 1st Beau Rocha, Red Bluff; 2nd Tristan Bonham, Red Bluff.
BAREBACK STEER RIDING: 1st Ilan Davis, Orland; 2nd George Boles, Orland.
TIE DOWN ROPING: 1st Hayden Boles, Orland; 2nd Ilan Davis, Orland.
BOYS GOAT TYING: 1st Hayden Boles, Orland; 2nd George Boles, Orland; 3rd Ilan Davis, Orland.
BOYS BREAKAWAY: 1st George Boles, Orland; 2nd Blake Earley, Oroville; 3rd Max Cohn, Tehama.
CHUTE DOGGING: 1st Hayden Boles, Orland; George Boles, Orland; 3rd Quentin Personeni, Oroville.
TEAM ROPING: 1st Addison Jones, Red Bluff & Levi Andrews, Orland; 2nd Jack Kerr, Red Bluff & Jordyn Staley, Cottonwood; 3rd Canyon Darger, Ukiah & Jayda Staley, Cottonwood.
RIBBON ROPING: 1st Hayden Boles, Orland & Jayda Staley, Cottonwood; 2nd Ilan Davis, Orland & Avery Davis, Orland; 3rd Canyon Darger, Ukiah & Colton Reed, McArthur.
GIRLS GOAT TYING: 1st Kamry Stratton, Lakeview, Ore.; 2nd Canyon Darger, Ukiah; 3rd Avery Davis, Orland.
GIRLS BREAKAWAY ROPING: 1st Kamry Stratton, Lakeview, Ore.; 2nd Maci Cohn, Tehama; 3rd Jayda Staley, Cottonwood.
POLE BENDING: 1st Addison Jones, Red Bluff; 2nd Mae Musachia, Milford; 3rd Kamry Stratton, Lakeview, Ore.
BARREL RACING: 1st Jayda Staley, Cottonwood; 2nd Canyon Darger, Ukiah; 3rd Jordyn Staley, Cottonwood.