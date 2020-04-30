Tehama County District Attorney’s Office has been dealing with the outcomes of the California Supreme Court’s April 13 order wherein bail on almost all misdemeanor charges was set at $0 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The order left only a limited number of misdemeanors still subject to bail, extended $0 bail to many felony charges and only provided for limited exceptions for bail to be set on the most serious felony charges.
Tehama County District Attorney Matt Rogers said the order applies to all newly arrested defendants, as well as defendants currently in custody.
“The order does, however, allow for the local courts to consider, when reviewing bail, a defendant’s threat to public safety,” he added.
From the time the California Supreme Court order went into effect, 16 defendants incarcerated at the Tehama County Jail filed bail motions to be released pursuant to the order, Rogers reported.
“All 16 defendants are currently charged with felony offenses or have pled guilty to felony offenses and awaiting sentencing,” he said.
Believing each of the 16 defendants formed a risk to the public’s safety, the Tehama County District Attorney’s Office aggressively opposed each motion in Tehama County Superior Court.
“As to all 16 defendants, the judges of the Tehama County Superior Court declined to release any of the defendants on zero bail for their felonies,” Rogers added.
Tehama County Sheriff Dave Hencratt said there have been no releases from the jail based on the Supreme Court order.
“We only had two inmates who fit the criteria and qualified for release, but due to their potential threat to the public safety they remain in jail,” he added. “Many of those who may have qualified are out of jail on department programs, such as post release community supervision.”
Hencratt said he has directed his jail staff that in the face of the Supreme Court order, public safety always comes first and the sheriff’s department will always do what is best for the county’s citizens.
Rogers said his office will continue to aggressively investigate and prosecute criminal cases during these unprecedented times in order to maintain public safety for all Tehama County residents.