All evacuation orders in relation to the Dixie Fire have been lifted in Tehama County, however, evacuation warnings continue in the following areas:
- TEH C18 - for the area of Wilson Lake.
- TEH C19 - for the area to the east of Wilson Lake, to the Tehama/Plumas County line.
- TEH B17 and C17: for the area of Childs Meadows/HighlandsResort. This will include subzones 228 and 227 Area of Mill Creek, south of Lassen Volcanic Park
- TEH 1 (D17): for the Wilson Creek, Slate Creek, and Area of Mill Creek, south of Lassen Volcanic Park
- TEH 1 (D18, D19, E18, E19): for the St. Bernard’s Lodge and ElamCarter Creek areas
- T Zone 1- Includes the area of Colby Creek. The order will begin at the Butte and Tehama County line, west along the Tehama County Line to the intersection with SR32, north along the SR32 corridor to the intersection with SR36, from the intersection with SR32 and SR36, east along SR36 to the intersection with Plumas and Tehama County Line.
All road closures related to the Dixie Fire have also been lifted in Tehama County.
The Dixie Fire had burned more than 800,000 acres as of Aug. 31, with private, state and federal personnel continuing to fight the blaze in the west and east zones.
Burning since July 14 above the Cresta Dam in the Feather River Canyon, the fire has destroyed thousands of structures, injured three firefighters, and leveled the Greenville community as it continues to threaten other towns.