Due to changes in the progression of the Dixie Fire, the incident command team has issued Evacuation Orders for the following areas: (this is an order not a warning)
- To include the area of Colby Creek, the evacuation order will begin at the Butte and Tehama County line, west along the Tehama County Line to the intersection with State Route (Highway)32, north along the State Route 32 corridor to the intersection with State Route 36, from the intersection with State Route 32 and State Route 36, east along State Route 36 to the intersection with Plumas and Tehama County Line.
These zones are listed as D18, D19, E18 and E19 on the map available on the Sheriff’s web site and on the Tehama County Transportation Commission web site.
Evacuation Warnings are being issued for the zones listed as D17 and C18.
The fire, which has been burning for 19 days, is 35 percent contained with more than 248,000 acres burned, along with dozens of structures in Plumas and Butte counties.
The online evacuation order map is available at: https://tehama.maps.arcgis.com/home/webmap/viewer.html?webmap=a9c3ebafce0b4a36ad6031964fb5251f
Additional updates and information can be found at the following links:
Tehama 211: https://211norcal.org/tehama/
Cal Fire: https://www.fire.ca.gov/incidents/2021/7/14/dixie-fire/