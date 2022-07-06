The Department of Justice (DOJ) updated its online Firearms Dashboard Portal on June 27, which led to the disclosure of personal information of Concealed Carry Weapon (CCW) applicants and licensees.
DOJ reported that the personal information on CCW applicants who were either granted or denied a permit between 2011 and 2021 was released without authorization.
According to the DOJ, the personal information exposed included names, date of birth, gender,
race, driver’s license number, addresses, and criminal histories.
Social security numbers and financial information were not disclosed as the result of the unauthorized
release of CCW applicants’ information, according to DOJ.
The information is no longer accessible via the portal and Attorney General Rob Bonta has reportedly launched an investigation.
CCW applicants impacted by this event will be contacted by DOJ officials according to a media release dated June 29. As a result of this data exposure, DOJ reported their agency will provide credit monitoring services for individuals that had personal information exposed.
Anyone who believes their personal information was exposed during this event, or, from the result of any
other action, consider monitoring your credit report.
DOJ officials said Identity theft can also be prevented by placing a credit freeze on individuals’ credit report. A credit freeze can help prevent thieves from opening credit accounts in another’s name. The three major credit bureaus Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion can provide more information about the process.
DOJ asks anyone who may be a victim of identity theft to contact their local law enforcement agency to report fraudulent activity.
The Federal Trade Commission also has resources to help people report identity theft and can assist with a “recovery plan.”
Area law enforcement agencies and departments are monitoring the investigation launched by Attorney General Bonta
and will provide updates as information becomes available.
Several law enforcement agencies have expressed frustration by the security breach and the potential impacts on residents and lawful gun owners.