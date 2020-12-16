A day after their annual stockholder’s meeting the Red Bluff Round-Up board of directors announced their new director to the team, Kelley Dolling, of Red Bluff.
Dolling joins the board taking on the role of Community Involvement and Volunteer Relations. She will also be taking over the Round-Up’s Tough Enough to Wear Pink campaign, which was started by Jolene Kemen in 2006.
A long-time rodeo fan, Dolling said she is excited and proud about being part of the board.
“The Red Bluff Round-Up does so much for our community,” Dolling added. “I am truly honored and humbled to be presented with such an amazing opportunity.”
Dolling has fresh and new ideas surrounding the rodeo, prior to being asked to join the board, she has not only worked with, but lead numerous local community groups. One of her most recent and popular includes “Not Cho' Grandma's Bingo Game,” a Tough Enough to Wear Pink fundraiser in 2019. Dolling promotes and organizes the event and various other Not Cho’ Grandma’s Bingo events in efforts to raise funds for various charities and organizations in the community.
“We are both excited and very fortunate to have added Kelley (Dolling) to our team of directors,” said John Trede, president of the Round-Up Board. “Her personality is a perfect fit for our goals and aspirations as a rodeo committee. I can think of no one better who could help us meet our goals in the coming years.”
In 2019, Dolling took over the volunteer relations of the Round-Up, and will continue to do so in her new position on the board.
“Volunteers are the lifeblood of a successful rodeo,” Dolling said. “It truly takes a village to ensure every aspect of the event is dialed, polished, and ready to wow spectators.”
The Red Bluff Round-Up is set to take place April 15-18, 2021.