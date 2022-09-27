In a continuing effort to raise awareness of and prevent domestic violence, Empower Tehama invites the community to participate in several events in October, including the 10th annual Candlelight Walk on the steps of the Historic Tehama County Courthouse, 633 Washington St., Red Bluff at 7 p.m. On Oct. 5.
The Candlelight Walk signifies the start of Domestic Violence Awareness Month and features stories of survival, along with performances by the Red Bluff High School Concert and Forte Choirs. The evening will end with a candlelight walk to remember those who have lost their lives to domestic violence, honor the many survivors, and offer hope to those currently in abusive relationships.
The community is welcome and attendees are invited to bring small mementos in honor of loved ones impacted by domestic violence to display.
SIP Coffee Bar will host a Domestic Violence Awareness Day on Oct. 20 featuring “The Elle” a very special chai latte in honor of Elle Wylie, a member of the community who lost her life as a result of domestic violence. A portion of the proceeds from the event’s sales will be donated to support services provided by Empower Tehama.
In addition, Oct. 20 is Purple Thursday, when residents are invited to wear purple, the symbolic color of domestic violence awareness, and post pictures on social media with #EndDVTehama and #PurpleThursday. Purple accessories will be available in the morning at SIP Coffee Bar to add color to Purple Thursday photos.
The grand finale of Domestic Violence Awareness Month takes place 6 p.m., Oct. 27 at Rodgers Theatre, 1217 Solano St., in Corning with the premiere of “CROSSROADS: One Woman’s Path to Justice,” a film by MNS Webdesigns and Video Production.
Centered in Tehama and Shasta County, CROSSROADS: One Woman’s Path to Justice delves into a domestic violence survivor’s story, resulting in an inter-agency collaboration in a fight for justice – and her life. The community is invited to reserve free tickets through Eventbrite.
In 2021 Empower Tehama provided assistance to over 1,200 individuals affected by domestic violence, human trafficking, and sexual assault. Our mission is to promote safe, healthy relationships and social change in Tehama County.
