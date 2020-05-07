The two Corning men shot and killed in a double homicide at Thomas Creek in Richfield on Thursday, April 30, have been identified by the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office.
Edgar Alejandro Villa Valencia, 22, was shot around 8 p.m. while swimming at the creek with a group of family and friends. He was transported by family members to St. Elizabeth Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The body of Juan Manuel Valencia Vargas, 20, was located in Thomas Creek as sheriff’s detectives where investigating the shooting of Valencia.
According to the Tehama County Coroner’s Office, both men died from gunshot wounds to the torso.
Sheriff’s detectives continue to investigate the shootings that occurred in the area of the Thomas Creek Bridge on Highway 99W north of Sonoma Avenue.
Also under investigation is a crash between a big rig and a sheriff’s patrol vehicle en route to the homicides.
Tehama County Assist. Sheriff Phil Johnston said the sheriff’s department received a 911 call around 8 p.m. concerning the shootings.
According to sheriff’s dispatch logs, a man called 911 stating “my brother has been shot.”
“Right away we learned that one shooting victim had been taken to St. Elizabeth Community Hospital by a private party,” Johnston said. “He was pronounced dead at the hospital.”
As the investigation ensued into the night, the second shooting victim was located in Thomas Creek.
The sheriff’s office said members of its Major Crimes Unit was processing the evidence from the first shooting when they located a blood trail leading to the creek bed where they located the body of Vargas approximately 200 yards from the first shooting site.
“It appears a group of people where swimming in the creek when another group arrived and shots were exchanged,” Johnston said. “We have evidence there were multiple firearms used. We have recovered one firearm but can’t say at this time if it was one of the firearms used to shoot either of the victims.”
The Department of Justice was called to the crime scene and assisted in the investigation.
“We don’t many witnesses willing to cooperate, and still haven’t established a motive,” Johnston said on Friday.
Anyone with information concerning the incident is asked to contact the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office at (530)529-7900.
INJURED DEPUTY
A sheriff’s deputy responding to the homicide was traveling south on the 99W around 8:25 p.m. with lights and siren approaching Gyle Avenue when a WalMart big rig pulled out from Gyle and turned left onto 99W directly in front of the approaching patrol vehicle, said CHP Sgt. Paul Burns.
As the deputy took evasive action to avoid colliding with the big rig, the SUV patrol vehicle struck the back corner of the truck’s trailer and then went off the roadway into a fence and tree, Burns stated.
Bystanders, a Corning police officer and CHP officer were able to extricate the deputy from the vehicle as others extinguished a small fire starting in the engine compartment.
Burns could not confirm the identity of the deputy, but did say he was transported by ambulance to St. Elizabeth Community Hospital with minor to moderate injuries.
The big rig did not stop following the collision, and continued onto the WalMart Distribution Center on Highway 99W where the driver was located and identified by the CHP.
“A complaint against the driver of the big rig will be filed with the Tehama County District Attorney’s Office for hit and run and other charges,” Burns said.
Johnston said the deputy was treated and released from the hospital. The name of the deputy can not be released at this time.