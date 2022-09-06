There are a few days left of the first of two dove seasons in the state. Dove hunters are now hunting mourning dove, white-winged dove, spotted dove and ringed turtle dove through Thursday, Sept. 15.
The second dove hunting season in the state runs Nov. 12-Dec. 26.
Mourning dove and white-winged dove have a daily bag limit of 15, up to 10 of which may be white-winged dove. The possession limit is triple the daily bag limit. There are no limits on spotted dove and ringed turtle dove.
Hunting for Eurasian collared-dove is open year-round and there is no bag or possession limit.
A dove identification guide can be found on the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) website.
Hunters are reminded that nonlead ammunition is required for hunting doves and taking wildlife anywhere in California with a firearm.
Numerous dove hunting opportunities are available to the public for the first dove season at CDFW wildlife areas throughout the state. These areas include Upper Butte Basin, Gray Lodge, Yolo Bypass, North Grasslands, Los Banos and Imperial Valley wildlife areas, and Palo Verde Ecological Reserve.
Many of these areas have been planted with food crops to attract and hold doves. Maps are available at some check station locations or online.
Entry procedures vary from area to area and hunters are advised to call ahead in preparing for their hunt.
Additional public dove hunting opportunities are offered through CDFW’s Upland Game Wild Bird Hunts and SHARE programs.
Minimum hunting requirements are a valid hunting license and upland game bird validation (validation not required for Junior Hunting License holders), good footwear, a shotgun of almost any gauge, nonlead shotgun shells, a cooler with ice to store your birds and plenty of water for the typically hot weather.
For more information and resources on dove hunting, CDFW’s Advanced Hunter Education program has videos to help get a hunter started and CDFW’s R3 program has additional resources and videos available as well.
Dove hunters may encounter a banded dove. As of August 15, CDFW staff and volunteers have banded more than 1,100 doves throughout California. If a banded dove is harvested, report the band to the U.S. Geological Survey (www.reportband.gov) to help further dove research.
Important laws and regulations to consider include the following:
• Shoot time for doves is one half hour before sunrise to sunset.
• All hunters — including junior hunting license holders — are required to carry their hunting license with them.
• Hunters must have written permission from the landowner prior to hunting on private land.
• Bag limits apply to each hunter and no one can take more than one legal limit.
• It is illegal to shoot within 150 yards of an occupied dwelling.
• It is illegal to shoot from or across a public roadway.
Safety is the most important part of any hunting adventure. Safety glasses are a simple way to protect the eyes and are available in many shades for hunting in all types of lighting situations. Ear protection is also strongly recommended.