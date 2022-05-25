Red Bluff Police Department continues its investigation into a shots-fired incident near the Applebee’s Grill and Bar parking lot on May 20.
It appears a group of young men got out of a pickup around 4:05 p.m. and fired shots at another vehicle. The pickup reportedly fled the area westbound on Antelope Boulevard.
No injuries have been reported from the shooting, including customers in Applebee’s or Burger King, which are both located in the area of the shooting.
This is an ongoing investigation and detectives continue to gather evidence, including video surveillance.
Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to contact the Red Bluff Police Department at 530-527-3131.