The City of Corning is hosting a Drive-Through Treat Street from 3-5 p.m., Friday, Oct. 30 at Clark Park, 103 Fig Lane (the east end of Fig).
Families and children who would like to receive Treat Street candy are asked to come in a vehicle and drive through each station where the candy will be delivered to the vehicle. Please stay in the vehicle, dressed in a costume and wearing a safety mask.
There will also be a Decorated Vehicle Contest. Anyone interested in decorating and entering a vehicle in the contest is welcome to do so.
City Manager Kristina Miller said they are expecting between 300-400 vehicles to attend the event and city public works staff will be directing traffic.
Any business that would like to hand out candy during the event must be at Clark Park by 2:30 p.m. Call DM-Tech Internet at 530-824-3522 and speak to Cherilyn for more info.
Anyone who would like to donate candy for the event can drop the candy off at City Hall, 794 Third St., during regular business hours and before 2:30 p.m. Friday.
The event has been approved by the Tehama County Public Health Agency.