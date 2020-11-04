A vehicle crash on Interstate 5 south of Corning left a woman dead and two vehicles on fire around 6 a.m., Monday, Nov. 2.
On Tuesday, Tehama County Deputy Coroner Omar Farmer identified the woman killed in the collision as Brittnie Lahue, 33, of Redding.
It appears Lahue was driving a 1991 Toyota Land Cruiser north on the freeway near Liberal Avenue, when for unknown reasons she veered sharply to the left and lost control of the Toyota, reported the California Highway Patrol Red Bluff Office.
The Toyota went across the freeway's center divide and into the southbound lanes directly in the path of a big-rig driven by Daniel Joosten, 50, of Erie, Colo., who was traveling in the righthand lane at 55 mph, CHP said.
Joosten applied the brakes of the semi-truck as it struck the left front of the Toyota, sending both vehicles off the west side of the freeway, where the Toyota become engulfed in flames, according to the CHP.
Vegetation along the freeway also caught fire, spreading to the big rig.
Joosten was able to safely exit his semi through its windshield, however, Lahue was unable to escape, said CHP, and succumbed to the smoke and flames.
CalFire engines responded to the vehicle fires and firefighters extinguished the flames.
The semi-truck was towed by L and T Towing to its lot on Highway 99W in Corning, where later that afternoon the semi-truck reignited in flames. Firefighters from the Corning Volunteer Fire Department arrived and put the fire out. The semi was completely destroyed by both the crash and the fire.