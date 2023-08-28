Interstate 5 near Willows was the site of two accidents involving semi-trucks within minutes of each other on Aug. 24, each leaving drivers with major injuries and one resulting in a driver being killed.
The first of the two occurred near County Road 39 at 2:18 p.m. when a 2022 Volvo driven by Eric Eaker, 59, of Sacramento was traveling south in the right lane of the freeway and had to come to a stop due to construction.
A 2010 International big-rig hauling a trailer traveling behind the Volvo also came to stop, however, the driver of a 2020 Kenworth big-rig, Sarbjit Singh, 42, of Fresno in the lane behind the International failed to see the stopped traffic and slammed into the back of the International, California Highway Patrol reported.
The impact caused the International’s trailer to detach and the two, the big-rig and trailer were forced forward into the Volvo, CHP said.
Eaker was uninjured in the collision. Singh was transported by medical helicopter to Enloe Medical Center in Chico for treatment of major injuries.
The 57-year-old driver of the International was pronounced dead by emergency responders at the scene, CHP reported. His name has not been released pending notification to family.
The cause of the crash is under investigation, but at this time drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the collision, according to CHP.
Second crash
About 50 minutes after the first semi-involved crash, a second crash occurred a bit north on I-5.
This one, just south of Road 33, also involved two big-rigs.
CHP reported A 2018 Kenworth driven by Timothy Neith, 59, of Diamond Springs was traveling south on I-5 when it slowed and came to a stop for traffic and construction.
Like the first incident, a 2022 Kenworth, driven by Harjinder Singh, 54, of Atwater traveling behind the 2018 big-rig failed to notice stopped traffic and struck the rear trailer of Neith’s vehicle, CHP said.
Neith’s semi became disabled blocking traffic, while Singh’s truck went off the roadway.
Singh reportedly suffered a broken left femur in his leg and was transported to an area hospital for treatment, CHP said.
Drugs or alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash, which is under investigation by CHP Willows office.