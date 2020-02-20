A drone will be a component of the street projects surveying services the City Council unanimously approved in an agreement with NorthStar Engineering, during the Feb. 11 regular meeting.
The street surveying will take place for the proposed street improvement projects on Colusa Street between Houghton Avenue and Third Street; Toomes Avenue between Solano Street and Blackburn Avenue; Second Street between Solano Street and Fig Lane; South Street between Second Street and Marguerite Avenue; and Hoag Street between Solano and Tehama Street.
Robin Kampmann, the city’s Public Works/Engineering consultant, said NorthStar’s surveying services will include drone surveying, topographic survey base camp creation including aerial imagery, and hardscape linework to be utilized in the preparation of the street improvement plans.
She added that the work conducted with the drone is very accurate and helps to keep down the costs of man-power associated with survey work.
Cost approved for the surveying service is $20,500, funded by city Road Maintenance and Rehabilitation Account revenues.
The range of work to take place on the proposed projects runs from cape seal to a reconstruction/overlay.