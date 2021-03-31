Drug bust at Red Bluff motel

Officers from the Tehama County Probation Department conducted a probation compliance check at the Classic Inn motel in Red Bluff on March 26 resulting in arrests and the seizure of drugs and cash.
Two suspects, John Russell Sine, 31, and Daisy Cherie Gozhak, 28, both of Red Bluff were contacted and detained. Gozhak one on felony probation and Sine on state parole..
A total of 161.19 grams of methamphetamine, 40.9 grams of heroin and $2,827 in cash was located in the room belonging to the offenders along with indicia of narcotics sales, reported the probation department.
Both suspects were arrested and transported to the Tehama County Jail and booked on suspicion of sales of narcotic controlled substances, and violating their probation and parole.
According to the probation department, during the booking process, jail staff located heroin on Sine and an additional charge of suspicion of bringing a controlled substance into the jail was added. His bail was set at $25,000.