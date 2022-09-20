A traffic stop in Red Bluff ended with a Corning residents booked into the Tehama County Jail on drugs charges.
Just after midnight on Sept. 10 officers made a traffic stop on the 700 block of Oak Street where they contacted the driver, Armando Acevedo-Zepeda, 37, of Corning, and learned he was a convicted felon on active parole with a warrant.
A parole compliance search was conducted by the officers on Acevedo-Zepeda’s person and inside the vehicle.
During the search, officers found a loaded .357 revolver underneath the driver’s seat and multiple boxes of ammunition, as well as about 5.1 ounces of suspected methamphetamine, a digital scale and drug paraphernalia inside the car.
Acevedo-Zepeda was placed under arrest and booked into the Tehama County Jail for violation of parole, and suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a controlled substance for sale, transportation of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm, driving a vehicle while addicted to an illegal substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held without bail.