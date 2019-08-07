A man convicted of drug charges on several occasions has been sentenced to a 14-year stint in state prison.
Eurcle Lamon Williams, 53, of Red Bluff was handed down the sentence by Tehama County Superior Court for a conviction of both sales and possession of heroin and methamphetamine.
He was arrested in April 2018 during a traffic stop where he reportedly was in possession of 38.9 grams of meth and 3.4 grams of heroin, packaging materials and scale, and admitted to selling the narcotics. He was also in possession of half a pound of marijuana.
One month later, Williams was again found by police to be in possession of meth and heroin, according to the Tehama County District Attorney’s Office.
Then in August and November of that same year, Williams was allegedly busted by law enforcement for being in possession of meth and heroin. During the November bust, police say he was in possession of 237.26 grams of meth and 95.18 grams of heroin, along with stuff needed for sales and several hundred dollars. Williams again admitted to drug sales, the D.A. said.
The four cases were resolved in “global offer” combining the cases into one sentence.