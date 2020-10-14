Methamphetamine and an infant not properly restrained in a carseat were reportedly found in a vehicle during a traffic stop by Corning police on Monday, Oct. 12.
The traffic stop occurred on South Avenue at Highway 99W on a 2008 Ford Taurus driven by William Edwards Meders V, 31, of Corning who is on parole, reported the Corning Police Department.
During the stop, police learned Meders' drivers license is suspended, he is out on bail for a previous felony charge and the driver was unable to provide proof of insurance.
An undisclosed amount of methamphetamine was located inside the vehicle, as well as an 8-month-old baby who was in an unrestrained child carseat in the back seat, police said.
Not having a baby properly restrained in a moving vehicle is a felony due to the potential danger to the child's life, reported the police department.
Officers said it appeared Meders had been drinking alcohol, but not to the level of being legally under the influence.
Meders was arrested and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $15,000 bail and suspicion of committing a felony while on bail for felony charge, felony willful child endangerment, driving on a suspended license, felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violation of driving with no proof of insurance.