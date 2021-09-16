A Red Bluff man has been booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of being under the influence when he struck two pedestrians with his pickup, killing one and critically injuring the other.
The incident occurred on Luther Road just west of Airport Road around 10:15 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 15, reported the California Highway Patrol.
Killed was Carlos Sonney Beltazar, 41, a Tehama County transient, according to the Tehama County Coroner’s Office.
CHP Officer Omar Valdez said Brandon L. Spharler, 37, of Red Bluff was driving a 2005 Chevy Silverado west on Luther Road when he struck the two men who were walking westbound on the west side of the roadway.
Injured was Darrin Lester Rasmussen, 51, of Red Bluff who was transported by medical helicopter to Mercy Medical Center in Redding with major injuries.
Spharler was arrested by a CHP officer at the scene and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $150,000 bail and suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.
The Silverado sustained moderate front end damage.
Valdez said the collision is under investigation.