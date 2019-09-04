Two parked vehicles on Houghton Avenue sustained major damage when a suspected driving under the influence driver struck both and continued to drive away on Aug. 30.
The incident started with Daniel Marin, 21, of Corning allegedly driving under the influence down the 1100 block of Houghton Avenue in a 2006 Ford Explorer when he reportedly struck two vehicles, the right front wheel of the Ford torn off in the collisions.
Now on three wheels, police said Marin continued to drive away from the two crash sites where officers located him about two blocks away on Herbert Avenue around 12:22 a.m.
During a search of the Explorer officers located a concealed stolen and loaded .357 handgun and ammunition, the Corning Police Department reported.
Marin was arrested and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of felony hit and run, driving under the influence of alcohol causing property damage, carrying a loaded stolen firearm, and carrying a concealed stolen firearm.