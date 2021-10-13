REDDING – The Department of Water Resources is preparing a channel excavation project in the Red Bluff area to reconnect the East Sand Slough to the Sacramento River to aid the juvenile winter-run salmonid rearing habitat during minimal river flow releases from the Keswick Dam.
Portions of this project will have effects on the traffic flow and configuration of the East Sand Slough Bridge on State Route 36/Antelope Boulevard.
Caltrans District 2 has oversight on portions of the project due to location and specifications of work.
Beginning in mid-October, a 24 hour, daily traffic shift on the bridge will be in place for approximately 30 days.
The eastbound lanes will remain in their current traffic configuration, with a shoulder closure on the south side of the bridge near the sidewalk. The westbound lanes will be shifted approximately five feet from their current configuration as excavation and bridge work take place under the structure.
Portable message boards and other signage will be displayed to motorists entering the area. A speed limit reduction to 30 mph will be in effect and enforced.
Motorists are advised to slow down in the project area and travel carefully. Minor delays may occur during periods of higher traffic volumes.
The public can call (530) 225-3426 during business hours or send an email to D2PIO@dot.ca.gov with questions.