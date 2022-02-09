A 70-year-old Corning man has been reported missing since Wednesday, Feb. 2, said Corning Police Chief Jeremiah Fears.
The family of Elder Huey Kinney said he left in his white 2019 Chevy Equinox around 6 a.m. on Feb. 2, with his gold-colored chihuahua dog, to go for a ride, but has not been seen or heard from since that time.
“We have issued a Silver Alert, a be-on-the-lookout to law enforcement agencies, and contacted by the media in an effort to locate Mr. (Elder) Kinney,” Fears said. “We are very concerned as he has onset dementia and serious medical needs.”
Fears added that failure to take his medication could be fatal for Kinney.
“He is definitely an at-risk missing person,” he said.
Kinney is known to frequent Black Butte Lake and the Sacramento River.
Anyone who sees Kinney or has any information concerning his whereabouts is asked to contact the Corning Police Department at 530-824-7000 or Kinney's family at 707-798-7126.