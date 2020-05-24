A 90-year-old woman is dead and an 88-year-old man in critical condition after both were stabbed at a Los Molinos residence Saturday morning, according to news reports.
No suspects had been identified or arrests made as the investigation by the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office continues.
It appears the stabbings took place shortly before 7:45 a.m., May 23, on the 25100 block of Josephine Street.
The man who was stabbed in the residence reportedly made it to the neighbor’s home and an emergency call was made for help from law enforcement and medical personnel.
When sheriff’s deputies arrived they located the 88-year-old stabbing victim, who was transported by medical helicopter to an area hospital for emergency surgery.
Deputies found the 90-year-old woman deceased, apparently from being stabbed, still in the residence from which the other victim had fled to seek help.
The names are being held at this time, pending the notification of the next of kin.
A possible motive in the incident has not been released by the sheriff’s office.