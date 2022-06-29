With the primary election behind us, preparation is now in the works for the upcoming Nov. 8 general election.
On the ballot for Corning elected offices will be the mayor’s seat and two city council seats.
The mayor position is a two year term, while the city council seats are four year terms.
Filing dates for these offices will open on July 18, and close on August 12.
If any incumbent fails to file during the nomination period, there will be a five-day extension through 5 p.m. on August 17, for anyone other than the incumbent officer.
Mayoral incumbent, if he files, is Robert Snow and the two incumbent members of the City Council open for election are Dave Demo and Karen Burnett.
Burnett has served one term, Demo one and a half terms, and Snow one term.