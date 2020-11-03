On Tuesday, people gathered at the polls to cast their votes for the 2020 Presidential election. 

Below are the unofficial results released by the Tehama County Elections Office as of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night – (i) denotes incumbent. 

 

Tehama County Supervisor, District 5

Jerry Crow................................792 votes

John Leach.............................1,454 votes

 

Corning Mayor

Robert Snow.............................454 votes

Michael LePeilbet....................323 votes

John Harrison..........................236 votes

Corning City Council

Chuy Valerio (i)........................553 votes

Shelly Hargens.........................651 votes

Lisa Lomeli...............................381 votes

 

Corning Union Elementary School District Board

Raymond Rodriguez..............1,269 votes

Jani Greer-Franer.................1,244 votes

Ted Shoemaker.........................808 votes

 

Los Molinios Unified 

School District Board

Kevin Benson, Sr......................100 votes

Chuck Crossland......................345 votes

Trysha Kehoe...........................130 votes

Jennifer Gruber.......................180 votes

 

Red Bluff City Council

Cody L. Strock..........................928 votes

Clay D. Parker........................1,452 votes

J.R. Gonzales..........................1,371 votes

 

STATE

U.S. Representative (District 1)

Doug LaMalfa (i)....................8,369 votes

Audrey Denney......................6,002 votes

 

State Assembly(District 3)

James Gallagher (i)...............9,062 votes

James R. Henson...................4,790 votes

 

PRESIDENT

Joe Biden(D)..........................5,796 votes

Donald Trump (R) (i).............8,264 votes

Roque “Rocky” de la Fuente Guerra (AI).....................................51 votes

Howie Hawkins (G)....................44 votes

Jo Jorgensen (LIB)...................166 votes

Gloria La Riva (PF)....................36 votes

