On Tuesday, people gathered at the polls to cast their votes for the 2020 Presidential election.
Below are the unofficial results released by the Tehama County Elections Office as of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night – (i) denotes incumbent.
Tehama County Supervisor, District 5
Jerry Crow................................792 votes
John Leach.............................1,454 votes
Corning Mayor
Robert Snow.............................454 votes
Michael LePeilbet....................323 votes
John Harrison..........................236 votes
Corning City Council
Chuy Valerio (i)........................553 votes
Shelly Hargens.........................651 votes
Lisa Lomeli...............................381 votes
Corning Union Elementary School District Board
Raymond Rodriguez..............1,269 votes
Jani Greer-Franer.................1,244 votes
Ted Shoemaker.........................808 votes
Los Molinios Unified
School District Board
Kevin Benson, Sr......................100 votes
Chuck Crossland......................345 votes
Trysha Kehoe...........................130 votes
Jennifer Gruber.......................180 votes
Red Bluff City Council
Cody L. Strock..........................928 votes
Clay D. Parker........................1,452 votes
J.R. Gonzales..........................1,371 votes
STATE
U.S. Representative (District 1)
Doug LaMalfa (i)....................8,369 votes
Audrey Denney......................6,002 votes
State Assembly(District 3)
James Gallagher (i)...............9,062 votes
James R. Henson...................4,790 votes
PRESIDENT
Joe Biden(D)..........................5,796 votes
Donald Trump (R) (i).............8,264 votes
Roque “Rocky” de la Fuente Guerra (AI).....................................51 votes
Howie Hawkins (G)....................44 votes
Jo Jorgensen (LIB)...................166 votes
Gloria La Riva (PF)....................36 votes