On any given weekday the cafeteria staff at Olive View Elementary School is preparing and distributing 2,000 sack meals to the families of students who are not being able to attend school due to the coronavirus stay-at-home directive.
“We make the meals here at the Olive View cafeteria and then distribute them from this campus, Woodson Elementary School and Rancho Tehama Elementary schools,” said Cafeteria Director Cynthia Garcia.
The meals, both breakfast and lunch, hot and cold, are handed out 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday through Friday weekly since the Corning Union Elementary School District closed all of its campuses due to the COVID-19-caused shutdown.
“We have been doing this for weeks now and are finding ways to improve the work, both in safety and to streamline the effort,” Garcia added.
“Our team is amazing. Some of us get here at 5 a.m. daily and don’t leave until 1:30 p.m.”
Her team consists of 10 paid employees, some who make, coordinate and bag the meals, others who move the meals from the kitchen to the parking lot where people can pickup the meals and a person who counts the number of meals handed out.
Garcia is constantly overseeing the entire, well-oiled process.
“We are providing a very important service to our students and their families to be able to access food that they need,” she said. “For some of our students this might be the only constant in their world during this crisis and the stability they need.”
Two weeks into the meal distribution, the idea came up to place the meals on a cart for drivers to pickup in the parking lot instead of the meals being passed out hand-to-hand by one of the workers.
“That is just one of the improvements we have made to try and keep things as safe as possible,” Garcia added. “We really have created a seamless, well-oiled machine.”
Albert Sousa, who is out of work due to the coronavirus shut-down, stopped to pick up 12 meals (breakfast and lunch) for six children, said someone in his family comes every weekday to pick up meals, not just for his family but for other families as well.
“We do this so less people have to leave their homes,” she added. “We really appreciate these meals. It would be hard to keep all of our kids fed without these meals. This is a life-saver.”
Garcia said the practice of one person picking up meals for several families in a cooperative effort is not uncommon.
“People are working together to make it through this crisis,” she added. “I don’t know when this will be over, but we will keep going until it is.”