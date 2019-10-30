Elections for USDA’s Farm Service Agency’s Tehama County Committee are underway.
It is important for every eligible producer participate in these elections because the agency’s county committees are a link between the agricultural community and the USDA.
The 2019 election in Tehama County will be conducted for the representative Local Administrative Area (LAA) #3 in southwest Tehama County - land west of the Sacramento River from the Trinity County line, and south of Gyle Road to the Glenn County line. This area includes Corning and its surrounding communities.
The candidates in this year’s election for LAA No. 3 are:
- Sharon Rodriguez who resides in Paskenta and has been a cattle farmer for over 40 years. She is an active member of the Cattlemen and Cattlewomen associations in Tehama County.
- Eduardo Curiel resides in Corning and has produced olives and walnuts for the last 25 years. He is an active member of the Tehama Farm Bureau, as well as the California Olive Committee.
County committee election ballots will be mailed to eligible voters on Nov. 4. The last day to return completed ballots to the USDA service center is Dec. 2.
To be eligible to vote in the elections, a person must:
Meet requirement one (see explanation below) or meet requirement two, and requirement three (see explanation below).
- Requirement One: Be of legal voting age and have an interest in a farm or ranch as either: an individual who meets one or more of the following; (a) is eligible and capable to vote in one’s own right, (b) is a partner of a general partnership, (c) is a member of a joint venture or an authorized representative of a legal entity, such as: (a) a corporation, estate, trust, limited partnership or other business enterprise, excluding general partnership and joint ventures or (b) a state, political subdivision of a state or any state agency (only the designated representative may cast a vote for the entity).
- Requirement Two: Not of legal voting age but supervises and conducts the farming operations of an entire farm.
- Requirement Three: Participates or cooperates in an Farm Service Agency program that is provided by law.
For more information on eligibility to serve on FSA county committees, visit fsa.usda.gov/elections.