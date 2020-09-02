Winds temporarily kept the smoke and ash caused from the on-going August Complex and Elkhorn wildfires burning in the Mendocino mountain range, out of the northern Sacramento Valley this week.
The wildfires, caused by lightning strikes, continue to threaten communities, cause road closures, burn thousands of acres of forest and have taken the life of a firefighter.
In Tehama County, CalFire reports multiple wildfires are burning, including the Elkhorn Fire, which as of Tuesday had burned more than 41,000 acres with 40 percent containment.
Firefighters are working tirelessly to keep the Elkhorn blaze away from threatened communities by constructing direct and indirect control lines. The fire is being managed in unified command with CalFire and the Shasta-Trinity National Forest.
Elkhorn Fire evacuations and warnings can be found on the CalFire incident website.
CalFire is offering daily update conferences at the Tehama District Fairgrounds at 6:01 p.m. The conferences can be viewed online on Facebook at CALFIRETGU.
During Monday’s CalFire conference, authorities said the August Complex Fire in Glenn County is not a threat to the communities of Rancho Tehama and Paskenta. If that information changes, updates will be available online at https://www.appeal-democrat.com/corning_observer/.
Elkhorn Fire cooperating agencies include Glenn County Sheriff’s Office, Tehama County Sheriff’s Office, state Conservation Corps, State Parks, state Dept. of Water Resources, Glenn County Public Health, Tehama County Public Health, California Highway Patrol, Sierra Pacific Industries, PG&E, Ca Dept. of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Bureau of Land Management, state and Tehama and Glenn county Office of Emergency Services, and Shasta Trinity National Forest.