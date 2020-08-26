The Elkhorn Fire in eastern Tehama County continues to burn forcing evacuations and road closures as firefighters work around the clock to contain the wildfire, which has reached more that 34,000 acres burned as of Tuesday, Aug. 25.
At the Community Hall in Paskenta, volunteers have been providing meals for those working the fires, and volunteers from local firefighting departments are joining in the effort to control the multiple fires burning in Tehama County due to lightning strikes on Aug. 17, including the largest being the Elkhorn Fire, which is threatening communities to the northeast areas of the county.
Firefighters and other personnel are constructing direct and indirect control lines and structure defense as more than 1,500 structures are threatened, with two destroyed, reported CalFire.
The Elkhorn Fire has 15 percent containment and is in unified command with the Shasta Trinity National Forest.
Following is a list of Tehama County Public Works road closures due to wildfires as of Tuesday:
– Round Valley Road at Newville Road,
– Toomes Camp Road at Kelly Road,
– Newville Road at the Tehama County line Salt Creek crossing
– Ball Road at 36W
– Lowery Road at Red Bank Road
– Hesse Road at Ridge Road
– Johnson Road at Hesse Road
– Joint Road at Johnson Road
– Cannon Road at 36W
– Cannon Road at Reeds Creek
– Vestral Road from Reeds Creek to 36W
– Pettyjohn Road
Evacuation orders for Tehama County as if Tuesday:
– Zone A: All areas south of Pettyjohn Rd. to the Mendocino National Forest boundary, east of the Mendocino National Forest boundary to Mary Ellen Place, north to Cobb Flat and south to the Mendocino National Forest Boundary.
– Zone B: All areas south of Lanyan Trail to Brown Place, west to the Mendocino National Forest boundary, north to Mary Ellen Page and east to Bluedoor Flat/Red Bank Road/County Rd. 80.
– Zone C: All areas north of Pettyjohn Road to Hwy 36, east of the Mendocino National Forest boundary and west of Weemasoul Road/Halley Grade.
– Zone D: All areas north of Lanyan Trail, east from Mary Ellen Page north to Cobb Flat, south of PettyJohn Toad, and west Gunsmoke Lane/Ranch Drive/Balis Bell Road.
– Zone E: All areas south of Vestal Road, east of Weemasoul Road, west of Cannon Road/Redd Creek Road and north of Pettyjohn Road.
– Zone F: All Areas north of Halley Grade, west of Vestal Road/Weemasoul Road and south of Hwy 36.
– Zone G: All areas north of Vestal Road from Pope Drive west to Weemasould Road and North to Hwy 36.
– Zone H: Warning - All areas north of Hwy 36 to the Shasta County line from Vassar Road/ Luce Griswald Road and west to Beegum Road.
– Zone J: All areas north of Lowery Road/Colyer Springs Road, west of Red Bank Road, east to Red Bank Road/Joint Road/Masten Road and south of Reeds Creek Road.
– Zone K: All areas north of Red Bank Road, west of Hesse Road, east of Cannon Road/Masten Road/Joint Road/Red Bank Road, and north to Hwy 36.
– Zone Q: All areas north of Raglin Ridge Road/Forest Road 23N27, west of the Mendocino National Forest Boundary, east of the Zone B boundary and south of Forest Road 25N01/ Forest Road M22
Evacuation warnings for the community of Platina in Shasta County is under an evacuation warning.
Agencies assisting in the effort include the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office, Tehama County Sheriff’s Office, CA Conservation Corps, CA State Parks, CA Dept. of Water Resources, Glenn County Public Health, Tehama County Public Health, CA Highway Patrol, Sierra Pacific Industries, PG&E, Ca Dept. of Corrections and Rehabilitation, BLM, CAL OES, Glenn County OES, Tehama County OES, Shasta Trinity National Forest.