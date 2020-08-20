A fast moving wildfiire continues to burn unchecked near Paskenta requiring numerous road closures and evacuations.
The Elkhorn Fire, burning southwest of Red Bank Road, more than doubled in size overnight, jumping from 7,000 acres Wednesday to more than 15,250 as of Thursday 12 p.m., with 0 percent containment, reports CalFire.
Originally penned the 3-4 Fire, the Elkhorn Fire is calling for evacuations orders for Alford Place; Halley Grade; Banfield Place; Hammer Loop Road; Bayles Place; Haven Place; Burrill Homestead; Heitman Place; C281; Lanyan Trail; Cold Fork; Mary Ellen Place; El Rancho Rio Frio; Pete Hoff Place; Elk Horn Peak; Pettyjohn Place; Ellen Trail; Rocky Peak; Forest Route 26N01; Skinner Mill Place; Forest Route 26N02; Stevenson Peak; Forest Route 26N03; Sunflower Jeep Trail; Goat Camp; Vestal Road; Greasewood Hill; Weemasoul Road; Hammer Place; Shackleford Place.
Toomes Camp Road out of Paskenta has also been closed, reported Tehama County Public Works and CalFire.
The wildfire is burning in a very remotely populated area of open range and brush land of populated by cattle ranching, CalFire said.
The Red Bluff Community Center, 1500 S. Jackson St., has been set up as an evacuation center.
Just south of Tehama County the Ivory Fire in Elk Creek has burned more than 4,000 acres and the August Complex 65,030 acres in the Mendocino National Forest, both with no reported containment.
Ash continues to fall in the valley from many of the current wildfires in the North State which broke out during lightning storms that moved through the area earlier this week. The cause of the Elkhorn Fire is under investigation, according to CalFire.
Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday declared a statewide emergency due to the 23 wildfires burning across the California, stretching the state's resources to a breaking point. The governor's office said the emergency declaration will help ensure the availability of vital help to combat the fires burning up and down the state.