Empower Tehama’s Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Michaele Brown as Empower Tehama’s new executive director.
Brown is a longstanding resident of Tehama County and has spent more than 25 years of her career in the health and human services field. She is a master-level clinician and licensed clinical social worker with specialization in the fields of family therapy and the effects of secondary trauma.
Prior to this transition, Brown served as the clinical director for Empower Tehama for over 5 years, providing oversight and guidance for all clinical services and staff.
She is a champion for the agency’s mission and continues to work closely with the Board of Directors to support organizational growth and the professional development of staff.
The Empower Tehama Board of Directors expressed appreciation for the proven leadership abilities of Brown and is confident in her to lead the agency forward while continuing to provide the essential services to our community with its team of professional staff.
Empower Tehama is a nonprofit organization in rural Northern California dedicated to the mission of promoting healthy relationships and social change in Tehama County communities.
The agency offers a wide variety of services for individuals and families affected by domestic violence including crisis intervention, support advocacy, legal services, housing assistance and counseling.
To learn more about Empower Tehama programs and services go online to www.empowertehama.org