Breaking the cycle of violence that affects an entire community begins with empowering individuals to make choices that are healthy and safe for themselves and those around them.
That statement is the foundation of Empower Tehama, which on Jan. 11 opened its new South County Office located in the Corning Healthcare District’s Meuser Building, 275 Solano St., Corning.
The opening was hosted by the Corning Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that filled the building’s front lobby with well-wishers and supporters, such as Tehama County District Attorney Matt Rogers, Corning Police Chief Jeremiah Fears and Tehama County Victim/Witness Advocate Coordinator Jeff Elder.
Empower Tehama is a non-profit organization that provides community education, intervention and responsive services designed to help people in situations and threats of human trafficking, sexual assault, stalking, domestic violence, teen dating violence and more.
“This location will allow us to better serve those in need, in the southern portion of Tehama County,” said Michaele Brown, Empower Tehama executive director. “Empower Tehama is committed to providing crucial social services that empower and help its residents, strengthening and enriching the community as a whole.”
During the ceremony Brown introduced her team of advocates, including those who will be serving at the South County Office, such as Enelida Ocampo, Empower Tehama domestic violence and sexual assault coordinator.
“I am very happy to be here in Corning,” Ocampo said. “This is my community where I grew up and I know there is a great need for our services here.”
Ocampo will be serving as a victims’ advocate responding to any calls received in the office, either from individuals, families or from law enforcement. As an advocate, Ocampo will be assisting sexual assault, domestic violence and teen dating violence victims.
“We can help by connecting victims to services in the community, transportation needs, counseling and services,” she explained.
The South County Office does not have housing facilities as does the Red Bluff location, 1805 Walnut St., Red Bluff, however, Brown said, in the case of an emergency the organization can house victims temporarily in a local motel until more permanent arrangements can be made.
“We offer all other service at our new Corning location,” Brown said. “And we are very excited to be able to do so.”
To learn more about Empower Tehama and how someone might benefit from its services call Ocampo at the South County Office – 530-838-9124 or call the 24-Hour Crisis Hotline at 1-530-528-0226
(toll free 1-800-324-6473), or stop by one of the Corning or Red Bluff offices for more information and advocacy help if needed.