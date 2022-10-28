Lisa Dawson sat quietly watching the film, “Crossroads: One Woman’s Path to Justice,” as it premiered at the Rodgers Theatre in Corning on the evening of Oct. 27.
For Dawson the experience was very personal as the film was about her journey as an abused woman threatened with death by her boyfriend to being a survivor who fought to successfully put her abuser behind bars.
“With the help of family, my children, friends and people like those from Empower Tehama I was able to put my life back together,” Dawson said. “While in the courtroom I looked him (Kenneth Pylant, her convicted abuser) in the eye and knew I had won and he knew it too.”
As the theatre’s seating filled, Empower Tehama Executive Director Michaele Brown welcomed guests and thanked them for coming out to support the film.
She also thanked Dawson for “her willingness to allow her story to be told.”
“From the beginning, she has demonstrated a rare level of courage and vulnerability,” she added.
The film tells of the story of Dawson’s abuse by the had of Kenneth Pylant, whom she lived with, her rescue, his arrest and the adjudication of his court case, which ended up spanning two counties, Tehama and Shasta.
The film starts on Tehama Vina Road in Los Molinos where Pylant reportedly took Dawson to kill her after he had already left her face swollen and bruised from continuous beatings.
Dawson was able to get out of the car momentarily and used her phone to secretly call 911, whispering “help me, please help me.” This was on May, 6, 2020. Responding to her emergency call was Tehama County Sheriff’s Det. Jarrod Valdes.
His quick assessment of the situation saved Dawson’s life as she sat terrified in the car’s passenger seat. When backup arrived Valdes asked Pylant to exit the car and placed him under arrest.
For the first time in months, Dawson felt safe after a year of torture, beatings, and on several occasions choked to the point of unconsciousness.
The film is continues with lengthy interviews of Dawson, Valdes, Dawson’s Empower Tehama advocate Brooklyn Stafft, Dr. Sean Dugan, director of Shasta Community Forensic Care Team, Tehama County District Attorney Matt Rogers and Shasta County District Attorney’s Office staff Anthony Miller, Tim Wiley, Alex Houston and Robyn Reger – all of which played a vital role in the investigation of Dawson’s abuse and Pylant’s conviction.
The 44-year-old Pylant eventually pleaded guilty to felony attack with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, making criminal threats, assault with great bodily harm likely, and dissuading a witness. He was sentenced to 20 years in state prison.
Brown said, “The most dangerous time for an abuse victim is when they make the decision to escape the abusive relationship.”
The film was produced by Mandi Owens, Tricia Troberg and Dana Brent of MNS Web Design.
Empower Tehama is opening a full-service location in Corning at the Corning Healthcare District Office, 145 Solano St., this month. The office will be open 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.,Monday-Thursday.
“When a victim walks through the doors of Empower Tehama our services are confidential,” Brown said. “We can support those fleeing domestic violence with clothing, food, shelter, legal services, counseling and much more.
“Our support is ongoing for as long as necessary for the victim to reestablish control of their life and move from being a victim to being a survivor.”
Empower Tehama can be reached at (530) 528-0226.