Empower Tehama will host its ninth annual Candlelight Walk at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 6 on the steps of the Historic Tehama County Courthouse, 633 Washington St., Red Bluff.
Candlelight Walk offers the public a meaningful experience and signifies the start of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Attendees will hear a story of survival, and performances by the Red Bluff High School Choir.
The evening will end with a candlelight walk to remember those who have lost their lives to domestic violence, honor the many survivors, and offer hope to those currently in abusive relationships.
All are welcome to attend the in-person event, which will encourage social distancing, with free masks available.
Empower Tehama provides prevention education and assistance to individuals, children and families affected by domestic violence, human trafficking, dating violence and child abuse, with a mission is to promote safe, healthy relationships and social change in Tehama County.
For More Information contact Jennifer Moniz, Community Outreach and Education manager, at (530) 528-0300 or email jennifer@empowertehama.org.