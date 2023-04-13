Empower Tehama will host simultaneous family-friendly Denim Day events in both Corning and Red Bluff on Wednesday, April 26 in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
Both events will run 5-6:30 p.m. and feature music and denim decorating stations. In Corning, activities will occur at the Corning Health Care District, 275 Solano St., Empower Tehama’s South County Center site, now open Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m.- 4 p.m.
The Red Bluff event will take place at Cone & Kimball Plaza on Main Street, highlighting local musicians and artists.
Event attendees can bring extra jeans to decorate at both events or utilize denim provided by Empower Tehama.
The Denim Day Campaign is the longest-running sexual violence prevention and education campaign in the United States, and stems from an Italian Supreme Court case that sparked international outrage when a judge overturned a lower court’s conviction of an alleged rapist because the teenage victim wore tight jeans.
Empower Tehama officials said Denim Day is an opportunity to stand in solidarity with survivors of sexual abuse and violence, and proclaim there is no excuse or invitation for sexual assault.
Empower Tehama invites the community to show support for sexual assault survivors and stand against the practice of victim-blaming by wearing denim on April 26.
Empower Tehama provides prevention education and assistance to individuals, children, and families affected by sexual assault, domestic violence, human trafficking, dating violence, and child abuse, with a mission to promote safe, healthy relationships and social change in Tehama County.