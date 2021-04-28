Corning recognized Sexual Assault Awareness Month with a proclamation adopted by the City Council, as Empower Tehama announces it is opening a center in Corning to help and support the victims of domestic and sexual violence. Announcement of the location is pending, according to Jennifer Moniz, Empower Tehama outreach manager.
Empower Tehama, which serves all of the county, provides prevention education and assistance to individuals, children and families affected by domestic violence, human trafficking, dating violence, sexual assault, and child abuse.
“We provide wrap-around services to families affected by domestic violence,” she added. “We are really excited to have more of a presence in Corning and provide our services right within the community.”
Moniz said Empower Tehama's mission is to promote safe and healthy relationships in all of Tehama County.
It is estimated more than one in three women and one in four men have experienced sexual violence involving physical contact during their lifetime
In an effort to recognize and support the victims of sexual assault, the international “Denim Day” was created to honor the young female victim of rape. The movement began in 1999 after a rape case was overturned by the Italian Supreme Court in 1992. Because the 18-year-old survivor was wearing tight jeans, the Italian Supreme Court ruled the attacker would not have been able to remove her jeans without help from the young girl, thus implying consent. Outraged by the verdict, women in the Italian Parliament and all over Italy wore jeans to stand in solidarity with the survivor, thus creating the globally recognized Denim Day.
To honor survivors of sexual violence, Phillip Moller of Tehama Creatives partnered with Empower Tehama to create a Denim Day mural. The mural is displayed in downtown Red Bluff on the side of Wink Fashion and Salon.
Empower Tehama encouraged individuals to show their support and solidarity by taking pictures by the mural and posting them on social media with the tag #DenimDay to raise awareness of sexual assault and its victims.
On Wednesday, the Corning Senior Center hosted a Demin Day drive-thru in its parking lot during which residents took photos in their denim and posted the pictures on social media.
For more information on Denim Day and Empower Tehama, please visit our website at www.empowertehama.org or visit us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/empowertehama.